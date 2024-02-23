Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278,511 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.26% of Restaurant Brands International worth $260,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $75.38 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

