Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Dollar General worth $261,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

