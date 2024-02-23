Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,257,093 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $225,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.