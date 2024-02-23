Fmr LLC Sells 1,096,477 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,096,477 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $236,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

