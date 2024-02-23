Fmr LLC Sells 550,945 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $223,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 3.0 %

GDDY opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.