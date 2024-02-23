Fmr LLC Sells 550,945 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $223,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GoDaddy
In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GoDaddy Trading Up 3.0 %
GDDY opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
