Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.75. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 82,800 shares trading hands.

Genesis Land Development Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$156.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

