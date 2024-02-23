GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

