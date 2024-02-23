GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.