GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

