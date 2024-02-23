GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,350,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,289 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $36.40.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after buying an additional 2,585,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

