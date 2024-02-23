Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.