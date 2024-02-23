Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
