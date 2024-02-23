Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

