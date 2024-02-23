Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 390,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 213,386 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.17.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 618,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

