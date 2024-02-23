Glenview Trust co Has $178.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.37.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 16.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $785.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $785.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.