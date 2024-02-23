GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $130.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Shares of GDDY opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $113.70.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 777.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.