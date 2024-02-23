Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
