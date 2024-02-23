Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

