Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.60.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.