Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $362.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 365.60 ($4.60), with a volume of 6726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.60 ($4.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £917.79 million, a PE ratio of -281.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

