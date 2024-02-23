Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $362.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 365.60 ($4.60), with a volume of 6726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.60 ($4.64).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
