Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.82

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.82 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.68). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.69), with a volume of 4,994,006 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

