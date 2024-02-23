Grigorios Siokas Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,515.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 259,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cosmos Health

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.