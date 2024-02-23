Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Grocery Outlet worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

