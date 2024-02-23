Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 3.5 %

GGAL opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

