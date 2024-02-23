Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

GES stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

