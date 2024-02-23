Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HALO. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

