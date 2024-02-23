Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMY stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMY. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

