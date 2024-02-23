Head to Head Comparison: BP (NYSE:BP) & MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

BP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,483.0%. BP pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BP has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $213.03 billion 0.47 $15.24 billion $5.09 6.97 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.01

This table compares BP and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BP has higher revenue and earnings than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BP and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 7.15% 16.00% 4.96% MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BP and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 2 2 4 0 2.25 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

BP presently has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given BP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BP is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Summary

BP beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. Further, it engages in power and storage, digital transformation, carbon management, and bio and low carbon related products, as well as energy and environmental commodities and mobility businesses. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repair and maintenances, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

