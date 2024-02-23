Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCSG. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

HCSG stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

