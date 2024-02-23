Heritage Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $411.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

