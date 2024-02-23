Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 198.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

