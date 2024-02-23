Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

HXL stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

