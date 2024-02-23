HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

