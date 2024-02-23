HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

