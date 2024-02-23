HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $774,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.