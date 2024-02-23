HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Fuels worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 53.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 277,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 940.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 133,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 120,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

UUUU opened at $6.09 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

