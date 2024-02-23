HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

EDEN stock opened at €119.36 ($128.34) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($76.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.61. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

