HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

