HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

BMAR opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

