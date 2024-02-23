HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

NYSE SMHI opened at $10.53 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.