Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $386.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $387.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.46.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $372.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 4,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 14,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.