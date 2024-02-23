Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.