Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.13. Approximately 16,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 81,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HOV
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.