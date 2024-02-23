Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.13. Approximately 16,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 81,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.