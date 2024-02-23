HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.