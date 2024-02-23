Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 18,862 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Equifax worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $267.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

