Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 253,544 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 784.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.36% of Credicorp worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,802,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

