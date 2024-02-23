Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $37,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

