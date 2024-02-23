Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,098,016 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,016 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of PG&E worth $37,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

