Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 266,558 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of A. O. Smith worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

