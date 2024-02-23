Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALLFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ball worth $38,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $61.60 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.