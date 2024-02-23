Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ball worth $38,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $61.60 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

