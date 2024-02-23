Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

