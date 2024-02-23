Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,575 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Waters worth $36,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $330.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average of $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

